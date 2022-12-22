1 dead after being pulled from Brush Creek in Kansas City after car overturns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a car overturned and entered Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded around 2:20 p.m. to the area near The Paseo and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jason Spreitzer, a spokesperson for the KCMO Fire Department, confirmed one victim was pulled from the water.

The person was transported to an area hospital, but later died from their injuries.

After the initial person was pulled, fire crews continued searching for any other victims.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

