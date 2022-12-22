Watch Now
1 dead after being pulled from Brush Creek in Kansas City after car overturns

Megan Abundis/KSHB
One person died after went into Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri, and overturned on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 17:21:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a car overturned and entered Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded around 2:20 p.m. to the area near The Paseo and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jason Spreitzer, a spokesperson for the KCMO Fire Department, confirmed one victim was pulled from the water.

The person was transported to an area hospital, but later died from their injuries.

After the initial person was pulled, fire crews continued searching for any other victims.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

