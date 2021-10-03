Watch
KCMO fire Sunday at 2500 Troost

Jack McCormick / KSHB 41News
2500 Troost fire
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 17:34:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was transported to an area hospital following a fire Sunday afternoon at 2500 Troost Avenue.

Around 2 p.m., crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire showing, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Deputy Chief Nino Bruno.

Bruno said crews did a “great job of quickly extinguishing the fire.”

A victim was found inside and was transported to an area hospital. Bruno said he could not comment on the victim’s condition.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit on the north side of the structure.

This incident is under investigation.

