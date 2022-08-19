KCMO Health Department to expand monkeypox vaccination availability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is establishing a survey to allow residents to identify their risk level and need for the monkeypox (MPV) vaccine.

As of Aug. 18 , there have been 28 cases across Kansas and Missouri.

Completing the screening form will be the fastest way to access the vaccine, despite a limited national stockpile of Jynneos vaccine, according to the health department.

People can go to these locations after completing a survey, confirming eligibility:

KCMO Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave.

University Health-Truman, 2301 Holmes St.

KC CARE Health Center, 3515 Broadway Blvd.

Vivent Health, 4309 E. 50 th Terr. Suite 100 & 200

Terr. Suite 100 & 200 St. Joseph Health Department, 904 S. 10th St.

A second dose will be needed four weeks after the initial dose.

Missouri residents previously would only be approved for a vaccine if they had direct exposure to someone with the virus — local health departments and physicians had to receive case-by-case approval from the state before vaccinating individuals.

Last week , the Kansas City area received 1,800 vials of Jynneos vaccine that can be stretched to 9,000 based on data showing 1/5 of the vaccine is as effective as a whole vaccine when administered intradermally, just under the skin.

Thus, the 9,000 doses provide two doses for 4,500 people.

Now, the department is increasing its MPV vaccine supply to better protect high-risk individuals.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved a portion of Kansas City’s northwest region supply for up to 1,125. Those who qualify do not have to be certain of exposure but have to have been in high-risk areas or conditions.

“We feel the urgency that many of you are feeling," KCMO Health Department Director Marvia Jones said in a news release. "We want to give the Jynneos vaccine to people who have been exposed and anyone in high-risk groups. We have been working with the state and our CDC partners every day on a plan that will lead us to vaccinate more people who meet the high-risk definitions but do not have proof they have been in direct contact with someone with the virus.”

The health department acknowledges the fears and anxieties some who have MPV face when deciding whether to seek treatment.

“We all remember putting our names on waiting lists before the COVID vaccines were approved,” Program Director of Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division Tiffany Wilkinson said in the release. “We know many gay, bisexual and transgender men and women have told us they are terrified their names will be kept and categorized and someday used to persecute them. We recognize the mistakes of the past and know your fears are justified.”

For more information on how to prevent monkeypox, click here .

—