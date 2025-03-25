KCMO hosting April 1 job fair for federal workers, IRIS workers laid off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A career fair set for Tuesday, April 1, aims to help federal workers and other public sector jobs impacted by ongoing federal workforce reductions land on their feet.

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting the job fair for impacted workers from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, in the 2400 lobby at Bartle Hall, 1500 Central Avenue.

In the weeks since the federal government started its workforce reduction program, city leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas, have lobbied for laid-off workers to consider service at the local level.

“Kansas City is proud to recruit this talent and provide opportunities across a range of departments,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Following passage earlier this year by the KCMO City Council, hiring managers will expedite the review of applications from former federal employees.

—