KCMO, Jackson County to receive up to $50 million for rental assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County will both receive up to a combined $50 million to help people with rental or utility assistance.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) approved a partnership which will allocate up to $25 million for both KCMO and Jackson County.

According to the MHDC, this will not replace the State Assistance for Housing Relief program which currently is assisting people in need.

Instead, KCMO and the county will use the additional funding for assistance programs that already exist.

“Jackson County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program has demonstrated our capability and compassion as we have effectively and efficiently kept thousands of at-risk residents in their homes and off the street in the past eight months,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Jackson County is extremely grateful for MHDC’s support as we remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure people remain housed, healthy and safe as we continue to combat this deadly pandemic."

KCMO's rental assistance program can be accessed here , while Jackson County's can be found at this link .

“This is great news,” Jennifer Tidwell, interim director of the Kansas City’s Housing and Community Development Department, said. “This additional funding provides help to families who need additional resources to pay rent and utilities, especially during this time of the year.”