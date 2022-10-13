KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco for potentially denying customers gender confirmation care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.

Specifically, the commission cites three individuals who said they were denied testosterone.

“The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City takes these types of allegations very seriously, and we are working with those most impacted to ensure we have all the necessary information to move forward in a way that is intentional and will provide the best possible outcome,” the commission said in a statement.

Noting the “complexities” entangled in the investigation concerning state, local and federal levels, including potential access issues pharmacies face, the commission states it is “hopeful there is an amenable solution moving forward.”

Prioritizing the needs of the affected individuals while working to find a solution, the commission pointed out that ordinance 930612 “expressly prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in Kansas City."

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Costco for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

