Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO man dies after 4 vehicle wreck involving smart car

This Man Parked His Smart Car In His Kitchen To Keep It Safe From Hurricane Dorian
Copyright Getty Images
<a href="">Getty Images</a>
This Man Parked His Smart Car In His Kitchen To Keep It Safe From Hurricane Dorian
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 12:12:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died weeks after a four vehicle crash involving a smart car in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 5:45 p.m. on April 5, George Raymond, 32, was driving east on 43rd Street near Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police say Raymond "made a left turn, failing to yield to other traffic," resulting in the crash.

Raymond was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. He was pronounced dead late Saturday night from injuries related to the crash.

Two other drivers involved in the wreck said they would seek medical treatment. The fourth driver involved in the crash did not report any injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!