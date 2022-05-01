KCMO man dies after 4 vehicle wreck involving smart car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died weeks after a four vehicle crash involving a smart car in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 5:45 p.m. on April 5, George Raymond, 32, was driving east on 43rd Street near Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police say Raymond "made a left turn, failing to yield to other traffic," resulting in the crash.

Raymond was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. He was pronounced dead late Saturday night from injuries related to the crash.

Two other drivers involved in the wreck said they would seek medical treatment. The fourth driver involved in the crash did not report any injuries.