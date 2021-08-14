KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas appointed as chair of national mayor's organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he was appointed as Chair of the United States Conference of Mayors Criminal and Social Justice committee.

According to a press release, Lucas will advocate for criminal just reform and public safety initiatives by working with Congress and the Biden Administration.

“As I’ve said many times before, Kansas City—any American city—can have all the shiny buildings in the world, cranes in the sky, or trendy new restaurants, but if we’re still losing hundreds of Kansas Citians and thousands of Americans every year to violent crime, we are failing,” Lucas said in the press release. “As chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Criminal and Social Justice Committee, my focus will remain on preventing and intervening in violent crime, ensuring illegal guns are not flowing into our communities, prioritizing rehabilitation over incarceration, and working collaboratively with our own and police departments across the country to build community trust.

More than 1,400 cities, with a population of 30,000 or more, are affiliated with the organization.

