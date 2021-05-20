KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas calls for reallocation of portion of KCPD budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced two ordinances on Thursday which aim to "vastly increase accountability," in the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Under the ordinances, the KCPD budget would be amended to 20% of the city's general revenue. Currently, the KCPD budget represents at least 25.8 percent of the city's general revenue.

The ordinances would also reallocate the previous funding for the department to a new community services and prevention fund among other things.

“Since the 1980s, when I was born, there have been 4,467 murders in Kansas City—nearly double the number of Americans killed in Afghanistan in 2001,” Lucas said. “Every single life we’ve lost to violent crime is a life lost too soon—and it was preventable. Doing the same thing we’ve been doing for generations—blank checks to the Police Department that get larger and larger each year without a prevention focus—has sadly not worked for the thousands of Kansas City families impacted by violent crime. We can’t just stand by a single day longer. Today, we are announcing a new course of action because we have to do better. We have to save lives.”

The ordinances are also co-sponsored by several other KCMO city council members including Brandon Ellington, Melissa Robinson, Katheryn Shields, Eric Bunch, Lee Barnes Jr., Ryana Parks-Shaw, Andrea Bough and Kevin McManus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

