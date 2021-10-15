KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas files complaint against KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a complaint against the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer who conducted an unauthorized search of him in a criminal justice database.

This complaint comes after reports last week that a KCPD officer unlawfully searched for the mayor and his family's personal information through a criminal justice database.

Lucas's complaint, obtained by KSHB 41 News through a records request, said that a Jackson County assistant prosecuting attorney advised him in September that an officer conducted an unauthorized search of his name in the Criminal Justice Information Center in May 2021.

"I was not informed of the infraction by the department, but instead by the office of the prosecuting attorney in their report four months later, so am unaware of action taken," the complaint said. "I also understand based on information received from the assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County and other members of law enforcement that the offense is a violation of department rules and regulations, CJIS rules and regulations and a potential legal infraction."

KCPD said they were made aware of the incident in May.

In the complaint form, when he was asked whether or not he wished to participate in mediation or investigation, Lucas said investigation.