Prosecutor's office investigates KCPD officer's unlawful search of mayor's information, Lucas says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a KCPD officer illegally searched for his and his family’s personal information through a criminal justice database.

Lucas issued a statement on the matter Friday, writing he was “disappointed” to learn of the unlawful search from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office is investigating what the mayor called “inappropriate” conduct.

Lucas said the illegal access is especially concerning in light of the threats he’s received throughout his term as mayor, including a recent event in which he recounted standing outside his home with his wife and child while the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department investigated an explosion threat.

Even so, Lucas said he knows the misconduct is not representative of KCPD.

“I trust the Department with my family’s security, and I know the vast majority of our officers go out and do good work each day. I hope the Department makes clear this misconduct falls well below the standards of anyone affiliated with the Kansas City Police Department,” Lucas said in the statement.

Lucas also thanked the office who reported the search.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the prosecutor’s office and KCPD for comment.

