KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas introduces 3 city employee ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced three ordinances that would raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour and ban the city from conducting pre-employment testing for marijuana.

The minimum wage increase would apply to city employees who are considered full-time hourly employees of KCMO.

Lucas' ordinance says it's an effort to show appreciation for the city's employees as well an attempt to fill vacant positions and retain current workers.

The ordinances, if passed, would go into effect on Sept. 12.

The second ordinance would "prohibit the City from conducting pre-employment testing for marijuana, and to establish exceptions to that prohibition."

This ordinance would not apply to police or other law enforcement positions; any position requiring a driver's license; any position requiring the supervision or care of children, medical patients, disabled or other vulnerable individuals or any position where an employee could significantly impact the health or safety of other employees or members of the public.

The third ordinance would ensure city employees are "compensated fairly for the work performed for each job classification."

City Manager Brian Platt would have to review all salary classifications and establish pay ranges for city employees. Platt would have to provide a written report to City Council members within 60 days.

