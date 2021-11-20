KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas on KCPD recruiting, retention after DeValkenaere verdict

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said while the Cameron Lamb case was a tragic situation, he will respect the court’s ruling .

Lucas told KSHB 41 News Friday he feels this was not an indictment on the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department — he believes the 1,200 officers in Kansas City will keep at their jobs.

“I do not expect that to change,” Lucas said. “I understand that there will be some, perhaps many, who are upset with the verdict today, but like many, they swore an oath to serve the people of this city and will continue to do so.”

KSHB 41 asked him what this verdict might mean for officer recruiting and retention, to which Lucas acknowledged the job of a police officer in today’s society.

“It was hard yesterday, hard today, it’ll be hard tomorrow, that’s why we look to recruit the most talented police officers in America,” he said. “I would encourage any officer who has concerns with this decision, or at least their role in law enforcement, the city of Kansas City still wants you working here, we still appreciate you, but we want to make sure that yes, we will still always follow the court's decisions as well.”

Lara McDonald with More2 has been vocal about new leadership and having local control in the police department, calling for a federal investigation into KCPD.

“I hope it sends a really strong message to the police department that things are changing,” McDonald said.

KCPD issued a brief statement on the verdict:

“Every officer-involved shooting is difficult, not only for the members in the community but also the members of the police department. We acknowledge the court’s decision.”