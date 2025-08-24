KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas talks proposed ordinance to curb crime in entertainment districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 4 a.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds at a surface parking lot located at the intersection. The surface parking lot remained an active crime scene into Sunday afternoon.

Another man later died at a hospital.

Police said a juvenile male suffered critical injuries, an adult male sustained serious injuries and an adult female had non-life-threatening injuries.

"Just six weeks ago, I had a lot of conversations with business owners in that area who talked to me about this particular surface parking lot," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Sunday. "There was a shooting that hit businesses nearby, people were injured, and basically we said, 'We need to have some more security there.'"

On Thursday, Lucas introduced an ordinance that would create new requirements for privately-owned surface parking lots in the city's entertainment districts and in the Central Business District Area.

"What we need to actually have is private property owners who step up and make sure a few simple things happen: lighting, security, that they're calling 911 if there is an incident where people are congregating," Lucas said.

Kansas City, Missouri's parcel viewer shows Copaken Brooks LLC owns an area of the surface parking lot.

"We are all deeply concerned about the recent incident near 12th and Grand, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by Sunday morning’s events," Annemijin Steele, senior vice president of operations for Copaken Brooks, said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. "The safety of our community, residents, and visitors remains our top priority. We are actively working with city leaders, law enforcement, and local stakeholders to explore additional resources and solutions to ensure downtown continues to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

Conor Gordon lives in a nearby apartment and said he woke up to the sound of gunshots.

"It sounded like 50 shots went on for like three minutes," he said. "It went on for a long time."

After hearing the gunshots, Gordon said he looked out his window.

"I think it's a natural reaction, and then after a few seconds, you're like, it's a bad idea. So I just got away from the window and waited for a second," he said.

Just across the street from where the shooting took place is the Power & Light District, which is full of businesses like Johnny's Tavern.

"It's terrifying because a lot of the girls do get off around that time (the time of the shooting)," said Lexi Tanner, an employee at Johnny's Tavern. "We all have to walk to our cars, and sometimes we're not all together."

KSHB 41 News was at the scene of the shooting early Sunday morning and spoke with KCPD Sgt. Phil DiMartino.

"This is where Kansas City comes to celebrate, this is where we gather, and it's been stained by violence," he said.

