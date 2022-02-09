Watch
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas to deliver State of the City address Wednesday

Courtesy City of Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas gave his third State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The address was given virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Quinton Lucas
Posted at 5:41 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 06:41:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver the State of the City address on Wednesday.

The address will be delivered virtually from Southeast High School at 5 p.m.

Lucas is expected to address the need to increase pay for city workers.

He is also expected to give an update on some city works projects like road resurfacing and repairs as well as snow removal.

This is Lucas' third State of the City address.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the State of the City address becomes public.

