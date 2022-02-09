KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas to deliver State of the City address Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver the State of the City address on Wednesday.

The address will be delivered virtually from Southeast High School at 5 p.m.

Lucas is expected to address the need to increase pay for city workers.

He is also expected to give an update on some city works projects like road resurfacing and repairs as well as snow removal.

This is Lucas' third State of the City address.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the State of the City address becomes public.