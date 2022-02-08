Watch
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas to participate in virtual event with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday

Susan Walsh/AP
The government website childtaxcredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. The IRS has launched a revamped Child Tax Credit website meant to steer people to free filing options for claiming the credit. The website includes a new tool that will help filers determine their eligibility and how to get the credit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 06:48:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will participate in a virtual event with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday morning.

At 8:30 a.m., Lucas will be one of two mayors the vice resident meets with over Zoom during an hour-long event at the White House related to the Child Tax Credit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling are also scheduled to attend the event as part of a Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit Day of Action.

The event is designed to highlight free tax preparation services and showcase ways that state and local governments are raising awareness about the programs.

More information about the Child Tax Credit is available online.

