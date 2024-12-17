KCMO minority-owned business wants opportunity to supply services for 2026 World Cup in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There' still 18 months until the Kansas City area will take the international stage and host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The businesses needed to put on such a large event with worldwide interest is an opportunity countless local businesses want in on.

Work is now underway to empower minority-owned businesses who want to be ready for their chance at winning contracts and growing their businesses .

Catia Integrated Systems provides hardware, software and network systems to pull off big events.

"Our motto is let our work speak for us," said Erika Holliday, who co-owns the business with Ca'Tia Temple-Holliday.

They won a grant through the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

The grant pays for their participation in a 12-month program called the Strivesphere program.

The program trains and certifies minority-owned businesses to take on projects that will be needed during the World Cup.

"I'm excited to see the opportunities, even the frustrating moments, because those are the moments that define you,” Ca’Tia Temple Holliday said.

Temple-Holliday said setting up live sound and payment systems for local vendors are examples of what they could bring to the table.

"You set goals for your business, and then you end up wowing yourself," Temple-Holliday said. "Because it's like...I didn't see this coming."

A statement from the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce explained how the program works:

“The Strivesphere program is a 12-month initiative designed for entrepreneurs in construction, restaurant, food, hospitality, or retail industries to enhance their business capacity. Applicants must own a business with at least two years of operation, provide financial documentation showing $25,000 in gross revenue over the past two years, and commit to 24 biweekly sessions (6 hours each) starting in 2025.

Topics include marketing, financial planning, sustainable practices, and AI integration, among others. Participants will gain mentorship, peer support, corporate connections, and potential eligibility for certification and funding. Breakfast and lunch provided. Applications close on February 28th, 2025, tuition cost is $5,000, participants must pay the $500 tuition fee due before the program starts to participate.

While the Strivesphere program was designed specifically to fill a gap for minority entrepreneurs (women, veterans, and people of color) we host a wide variety of events that small businesses of any background can benefit from. We are always looking to collaborate with community organizations and corporate sponsors whose missions align with ours!”