KCMO Municipal Court closed Monday due to computer outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court will not open Monday due to a computer outage, a court spokesperson shared in a statement Sunday.

The spokesperson said the court will work with the police department to gather information to arraign and review bonds.

Hearings and trials will be continued to later dates.

“Court officials are monitoring the situation in real-time and will adjust as needed,” the spokesperson shared.

The court noted fines can still be paid online through CaseNet and bonds can be posted at designated police patrol stations.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the court for additional information concerning the outage. This story will be updated if a response is received.

