KCMO police locate man who went missing Thursday

Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 20:07:19-05

Update | KCPD said Owens was located and safe.

Original story |Kansas City, Missouri police want the public's help to find a missing man.

Eric Owens, 38, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 45th Street and Terrace Street in the city's West Plaza area.

Owens is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a short beard, according to KCMO police.

Owens was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Police said his family is worried because Owens has limited ability to communicate with others.

Anyone with information on Owens should call 911.

