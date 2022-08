KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missour, are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman diagnosed with mental illness.

Kimberly R. Gater was last seen by her family Monday morning walking in the area of east 81st Street and Montgall Avenue, police said.

She wore a gray shirt and colorful gray striped pajama pants.

Her hair is in black box braids.

Kimberly's family worried for her well-being and others, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.

