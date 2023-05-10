KCMO police asking for help to find missing teen girl, 2-month-old baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl and her 2-month-old baby boy.

Sapphire Stinson, 15, was last seen at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Police said Sapphire got an Uber for her and the baby, Saphir Stinson, to go to the St. Luke's Crittenton Children's Center, 10918 Elm Ave. in KCMO.

The pair did not arrive at the center, police said.

Anyone with information about Sapphire Stinson and her baby should call 911.

