Silver Alert issued Monday night for missing 78-year-old KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by Kansas City, Missouri, police as they try to find a missing 78-year-old man.

Louis Hicks was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Monday walking near the 14000 block of east 49th Street, police said.

Hicks is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He's bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Hicks was wearing a flowery, blue button down shirt, dark blue jeans, dress shoes and a blue hat.

Hicks has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone with information on Louis Hicks should call 911.

