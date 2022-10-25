Watch Now
Silver Alert issued Monday night for missing 78-year-old KCMO man

Louis Hicks
KCPD is asking for the public's helping in locating Louis Hicks, who went missing Monday.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 00:04:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by Kansas City, Missouri, police as they try to find a missing 78-year-old man.

Louis Hicks was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Monday walking near the 14000 block of east 49th Street, police said.

Hicks is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He's bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Hicks was wearing a flowery, blue button down shirt, dark blue jeans, dress shoes and a blue hat.

Hicks has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone with information on Louis Hicks should call 911.

