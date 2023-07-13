KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO police asking for the public's help to find a missing 88-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Albert Smith was spotted about 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

Smith is black, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He wore a black shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

His family is worried about his well-being because of medical conditons, police said.

Anyone with information about Albert Smith should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.