KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO police are asking for help in finding a man who suffered a traumatic brain injury and has trouble speaking.

Timothy Saunders, 44, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of east Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue in KCMO.

Saunders wore a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes.

Police has trouble with articulation when he speaks.

His mental capacity has started to diminish, police said.

Anyone with information on Saunders should call 911.

