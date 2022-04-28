KCMO police looking for missing 59-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a notice for a missing, endangered 59-year-old man Thursday.

Ricardo Broils was last seen on April 19 around noon near Front Street and Interstate 435.

Broils is described as a 5-foot-6 Black male weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The missing man may be driving a 1999 red Ford Explorer with a Kansas temporary tag.

Police have listed him as endangered due to medical issues.

Anyone who sees Broils should call 911.

—