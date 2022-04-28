Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO police looking for missing 59-year-old man

Ricardo Broils missing.jpg
KCPD
Ricardo Broils, 59, was listed as a missing, endangered person out of Kansas City, Missouri, on April 28, 2022.
Ricardo Broils missing.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:16:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a notice for a missing, endangered 59-year-old man Thursday.

Ricardo Broils was last seen on April 19 around noon near Front Street and Interstate 435.

Broils is described as a 5-foot-6 Black male weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The missing man may be driving a 1999 red Ford Explorer with a Kansas temporary tag.

Police have listed him as endangered due to medical issues.

Anyone who sees Broils should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!