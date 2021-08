KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing man who may need assistance.

Michael O'Neil, 68, was last seen near his residence in the 4300 block of Locust Street on Sunday at 9 a.m.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with gray hair and glasses.

O'Neil has some health issues that require medication.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.