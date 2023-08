KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO police need the public's help to find a missing 60-year-old man last seen August 27 in south Kansas City.

Mark E. Mitchell is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Mitchell has gray hair, hazel eyes and was wearing dark gray shorts with red and gray tennis shoes.

He was last seen about 9:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Lydia Avenue.

Anyone with information about Mark E. Mitchell should 911.