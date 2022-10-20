KCMO police request help locating missing 80-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 80-year-old man.

Walter L. Allen was reportedly last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue.

When last seen, he is reported to have been wearing a black fisherman’s hat, black pants and a black/red/white/gray plaid coat.

Police say Allen left on foot in an unknown direction of travel, likely looking for his construction crew as he has dementia and used to work in construction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

—