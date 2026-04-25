KCMO police searching for missing 64-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman, 64, who was last seen April 18.

Mary Teresa Stratton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to KCPD.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Stratton was last seen around 9 p.m. April 18 in the 7800 block of East 108th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said Stratton is diagnosed with mental health issues and her family is concerned about her well-being, per police.

If anyone sees Stratton, they are urged to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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