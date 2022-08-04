KCMO police seek help locating missing 35-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old woman.
Ashley Woods was reportedly last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after leaving an appointment in the 4400 block of East 50th Terrace.
Police indicate she got into an unknown silver sedan.
Woods was last seen wearing white pants, a black tank top and her hair in purple braids.
Her family told police they are concerned for her safety and well-being as she has a medical condition that requires medication and recently had a “significant medical operation.”
Anyone with information about Woods is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.
