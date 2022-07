KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nasya Molina was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, as she left her home near NE 41st and North Walrond Avenue to attend a concert.

Police said she never made it to the concert.

Nasya is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Nasya Molina should call 911.