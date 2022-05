KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

John M. Smith, 34, was last seen about noon today at Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard in the city's Northeast neighborhood.

Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Smith was wearing a blue KC hat, a jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Mr. Smith should call 911.

