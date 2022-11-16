KCMO police seek the public's help in finding a missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 73-year-old man.

Charles Bessenbacher was last seen about 10 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 4000 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to a police department news release.

Mr. Bessenbacher is often in the area of East 22nd and Charlotte Street.

He wore a blue jacket, camo vest, blue jeans and black boots.

He also needs frequent medications, police said.

Anyone with information about Charles Bessenbacher should call 911.

