KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who last made contact with his family Tuesday afternoon.

David Laird is 31 years old and has medical issues, police said.

Laird last contacted his family Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Police said Laird is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Laird should call 911.