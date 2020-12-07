Menu

KCMO resident wipes away 2020 with light display

Giovanni Garcia/KSHB
Matt Lyczak, a Ward Parkway homeowner, decorates his home with a light display featuring toilet paper and face masks.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Dec 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-06 19:21:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With toilet paper dangling from the trees, a large TP roll dominating the front lawn and a T-rex donning a face mask, one Kansas City, Missouri, homeowner is ready to wipe away 2020 and bring in the holiday spirit.

Matt Lyczak, who lives along Ward Parkway, said he takes a different approach to his Christmas lights every year, and because toilet paper has been in the news, he went that route.

“It kind of seemed to match with everything that was going on,” Lyczak said. “Thought everybody would get a kick out of it."

He said the display -- called “2020 Christmas: Ready to wipe it away!” -- took about one week to create.

“It gets a lot of looks,” Lyczak said. “Get a lot of people who stop and take pictures.”

And for the coming year, he said he wants “a better year.”

“I hope everyone can get past this and become stronger people, a stronger society,” Lyczak said. “To have people come together, you know everyone wants the same things I believe, so let's just make it happen.”

