KCMO resident wipes away 2020 with light display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With toilet paper dangling from the trees, a large TP roll dominating the front lawn and a T-rex donning a face mask, one Kansas City, Missouri, homeowner is ready to wipe away 2020 and bring in the holiday spirit.

Matt Lyczak, who lives along Ward Parkway, said he takes a different approach to his Christmas lights every year, and because toilet paper has been in the news, he went that route.

“It kind of seemed to match with everything that was going on,” Lyczak said. “Thought everybody would get a kick out of it."

He said the display -- called “2020 Christmas: Ready to wipe it away!” -- took about one week to create.

“It gets a lot of looks,” Lyczak said. “Get a lot of people who stop and take pictures.”

And for the coming year, he said he wants “a better year.”

“I hope everyone can get past this and become stronger people, a stronger society,” Lyczak said. “To have people come together, you know everyone wants the same things I believe, so let's just make it happen.”