KCMO small businesses can apply for up to $15K through city's Outdoor Dining Enhancement Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Small businesses hoping to expand their services outdoors can now apply for the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Program in Kansas City, Missouri.

Each business can receive up to $15,000 for patio renovations.

A total of $200,000 will be allotted from the Convention and Tourism Fund.

John Batten

“I talk to businesses all the time who say five, 10, 15 thousand could have made a world of difference," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "And I think for us, what’s important, is to say our city is here for you to give you that support.”

The owners of Urban Restaurant are eager to apply after their patio plans took a backseat. Like most construction projects, opening their restaurant on Troost Avenue and Armour Boulevard did not come in under budget.

John Batten

“I feel like we can have a nice little crowd out here with some nice umbrellas, some planters, beautiful plants,” said co-owner, Ronald Evans. “I mean, when’s the last time you were able to sit out on your porch over Troost?”

Urban Restaurant has a desire and a vision about what they want for their corner of the city.

Evans remembers growing up on Troost Avenue, so coming back and opening his restaurant in the heart of Troost was intentional.

John Batten

“The perception of this area right here, um, the feel of it is uncomfortable for most people," Evans said. "So our vision with this was to literally get back to the neighborhoods that we grew up in.”

Evans says the success of a business depends on lots of foot traffic and getting customers to the door. But in order to do that, you have to look the part.

Evans says the added aesthetics of the restaurant patio will ultimately raise the quality of the block as well.

John Batten

“I think something that we struggle with a little bit here is just our presence," he said. "People think that we’re just a part of the building. Just having that outdoor presence will really show that we’re here for the community.”

With only a few months left to take advantage, Evans hopes the funds will come in time.

To qualify for the grant program, a restaurant must:



Be a private, for-profit, full-service restaurant;

Be located in Kansas City, Missouri;

Hold all necessary licenses and permits for the business and maintain good standing with the city (a KCMO Tax Clearance letter will be necessary);

Utilize grant funds to increase the total number of outdoor dining tables available for at least six months in a calendar year;

Have been operational for at least one year (i.e., obtained a KCMO business license by July 1, 2023);

Ensure the sidewalk or street café size allows for a 5-foot clear path to meet ADA requirements;

Utilize the entirety of the grant funds solely for outdoor dining enhancements, such as building structure construction, infrastructure, walkway expansions, furniture and coverings purchases, and necessary permit expenses.

Application:

https://app.bybeam.co/kc-outdoor-dining-grant/eligibility

