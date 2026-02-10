KCMO to hold public hearing on 'gas station drug' ban, Independence introduces similar ban

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This story is a continuation of the ongoing series, Strong High Weak Laws, investigating the impacts of 7-OH in the Kansas City metro. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

Another Kansas City metro community is looking to ban what's been called 'gas station heroin.'

KCMO to hold public hearing Tuesday on 'gas station drug' ban

Independence Mayor Rory Rowland introduced an ordinance during Monday night's city council session to ban 'intoxicating derivatives' of kratom, which includes 7-OH.

KSHB 41's series, Strong High Weak Laws, has been investigating the impact of 7-OH and the attempts of lawmakers and government agencies in trying to ban it.

Fabian Rosales

Since 7-OH hit the market nearly three years ago, it's popularity has exploded in the Kansas City metro and around the country. But it's sold without any regulations or restrictions.

"You buy it at a gas station," Dwayne Whitmore said. "Sure the FDA and the government knows, right? Surely, they're there to protect me."

Fabian Rosales

As profits for the synthetic product soar, so do the number of people getting addicted. Whitmore saw Strong High Weak Laws while receiving treatment at the Recovery Village for a 7-OH addiction, and reached out to KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne.

"I would have to line [7-OH] up on the bed stand because I knew that I would wake up in two hours, full blown withdrawal, and have to take it right there as I'd go back to sleep," Whitmore said.

Kansas City, Missouri, proposed an outright ban on 7-OH, kratom and cannabanoids two months ago, known as a ban on 'gas station drugs'. It was met with strong objections from people taking natural kratom, with dozens of testimonies stating kratom doesn't have the same harmful effect as 7-OH.

Lace Cline, the director of public safety for Mayor Quinton Lucas' office, explained there have been a lot of meetings in the last two months with the community and medical experts.

Isabella Ledonne

"We're just trying to make sure that we're making well-informed decisions," Cline said.

Cline and Kansas City staff will present a revised ordinance on Tuesday morning to the Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee. The updated ordinance will propose a complete ban on synthetic 7-OH, but regulate natural kratom as a 21+ product.

"Part of the feedback that we got and are taking into consideration is a harm reduction model versus a total ban on the natural products," Cline said. "We're trying to make sure our ordinance is in line with where we anticipate the state and federal legislation going."

Bills filed in both the Missouri House and Senate aim to regulate natural kratom, while still keeping sales legal, and an outright ban on synthetic 7-OH, making it illegal to manufacture or sell.

The FDA announced it is taking steps to classify it as a Schedule I substance, which is the same category as heroin.

Whitmore received treatment for his 7-OH addiction at The Recovery Village in Raytown. The chief medical officer explained there's been a steady uptick in patients seeking help from both 7-OH and kratom misuse.

Fabian Rosales

"We need federal protection and we need state protection," Dr. Brian Barash said.

According to records from Johnson County, Kansas, there were at least eight deaths involving 7-OH in 2025. KCMO has reported at least one death involving 7-OH.

"[Manufacturers] might say that it's very safe, that you can't overdose on it," Dr. Barash said. "You can overdose on it. Is it safe if you can't walk away from it?"

Kansas City, Missouri, will hold a public hearing on its ordinance on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 414 East 12th St.

Independence is expected to take up its proposed ban next month.

A full KSHB 41 I-Team report on the impact of 7-OH can be found here.

—