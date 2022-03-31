KCMO to launch rental home locator website

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People and families looking for places to live will soon have a new resource to identify different rental options.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Housing and Community Development Department announced Thursday it is working with a partner to create a website offering real-time updated information to connect landlords and tenants.

According to a press release, the website would let landlords post units available for rent, and allow tenants to find locations that meet their needs.

The city hopes the website will decrease the number of houseless families. The city plans a marketing and outreach campaign to increase awareness of the website.

A spokesperson said the website, which is part of a collaboration with Emphasys Software, could be launched as soon as late summer 2022.

