KCMO to receive $8.3 million to address homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri has secured more than eight million dollars for homeless issues.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver announced on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $8.3 million to KC to address issues related to homelessness.

These funds are being made available through the American Rescue Plan. A portion of the funds will help Kansas City fund 140 beds for those in need through its tiny homes village initiative. The initiative will provide transitional housing and wrap-around services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Over the past several months, Kansas City government has worked to provide safe shelter for hundreds of people and families experiencing homelessness throughout our region, and the City Council has adopted significant policy reforms to help address long-standing housing needs in our community,” said Mayor Lucas. “Still, we have more to do. Ensuring all Kansas City families have access to safe and affordable housing must and will remain a priority well into the future—and this funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helps providing the funding necessary to do so. Kansas City is privileged to have Congressman Cleaver as a leading voice on housing in the United States Congress and I thank him for his continued advocacy for our community.”

140 beds in cabins will be provided by Pallet, a company that builds access to housing and employment. The cabins will also have showers and laundry services on-site.

The construction of the tiny homes village will be overseen by Merging KC, a nonprofit that works to end homelessness.

