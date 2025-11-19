KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Kansas City, Missouri's eastside struggles with blight and vacant lots.

KCMO wants to target vacant lots on the city eastside on 100 blocks in 100 days

Throughout Kansas City, there are at least 17,000 vacant lots — roughly 20% of them owned by KCMO Land Bank.

"Generation after generation it's like when? We're overdue," said Rachel Riley, president of the East 23rd PAC Neighborhood Association. "We want to live in our community, not just survive."

Rachel Riley grew up and still lives on the eastside of Kansas City. For years, she has pushed for changes and resources for her community.

"Lack of not just housing for our senior citizens, housing for our children, the lack of," she said. "If you don't have those tools to survive, you'll get the crime, the killing, those unwanted things that come with blight, oppression and poverty."

Riley said years ago there were 22 homicides in a 10-block radius in one year.

She believes the lots could serve a greater purpose, including a community center and affordable housing.



In May 2025, the vacant land activation program was passed by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson attended Councilwoman Melissa Robinson's monthly meeting on Monday for the 3rd council district.

Robinson talked about the vacant land activation program and an effort called, "100 blocks in 100 days."

Councilwoman Robinson said: "Our residents are really tired of living next to blight — living next to trash."

The pilot program mirrors a program in Alabama called "Build up Birmingham."

Robinson said it successfully got rid of 100% of Birmingham's vacant lots and created home ownership.

"This is about turning the tide," she said. "We have to invest in people."

KCMO is still developing a strategy, discussing policy recommendations and exploring funding to tackle the problem.

As they go block by block, the eastside is waiting for its turn.

"We want our portion of the pie on the eastside," Riley said. "We don't want it to be a dream. We want it to be reality."

