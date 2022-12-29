KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.

A report from the Missouri Highway Patrol states Jill L. Buxton was driving northbound at 7 a.m. on Interstate 29 north of Platte City.

Buxton's 2020 Isuzu NPR ran into the back of a 1999 Peterbilt 379 truck driven by 82-year-old Nathaniel Hill of Bolivar, Tennessee.

She died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belt, according to the highway patrol's report.

Hill was not injured in the crash.