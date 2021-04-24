KCMO woman receives 28-year sentence for deadly 2019 shooting at Central Academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to 28 years in prison Friday for the murder of a teenage girl outside Central Academy of Excellence two years ago.

Jamya Norfleet, 24, of KCMO, pleaded guilty in February in Jackson County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting death of 15-year-old An'Janique Wright on Feb. 12, 2019, outside the gymnasium at the school.

Wright died a short time later at a hospital.

Wright, along with several others, went to the high school to watch a girls basketball game. Her group got into an argument with a group that included Norfleet.

Security guards ordered both groups to leave.

Norfleet retrieved a gun from a van outside the school and came out firing. She left after the gunfire in the van driven by Taylor McMillon, who pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter and will be sentenced in June.

The two were arrested the next day after an off-duty officer recognized Norfleet and police tracked one of the defendant's phones after obtaining a search warrant.