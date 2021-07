KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jay'Viea Hurt was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 63rd Street and College Avenue, police said.

He was wearing a red Batman shirt and red basketball shorts.

Police said he was on foot when last seen.

His family is worried because of his age and psychological issues.

Anyone with information about Jay'Viea's whereabouts should call 911.