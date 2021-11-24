KCPD asking for help contacting parents or guardians of found child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for assistance with contacting the parents or guardians of a found boy who goes by the name “Jordan”.

The department said Jordan is approximately 2 to 3 years old, and he was found at the Eastwood Crossing Apartment Complex on November 23rd at around 11:45 p.m.

If you are able to provide any information on the child’s parents or guardians, please contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5150 or 816-234-5136.