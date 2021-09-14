KCPD asking for help locating missing 2-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Ventes Bailey was last seen on the 100 block of W. 39th on September 12th, according to the department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Bailey is 2'5", weighs 28 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

KCPD said he was believed to be in the company of Ashlea Gray, a 33-year-old woman who is also known as "Pumpkin".

KCPD said if anyone has information on Bailey's location to call 911 immediately.