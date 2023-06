KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who was last seen Wednesday.

Brandon Turk, 24, was last seen near Eastwood Trafficway and Interstate 435 on May 31.

Police said he's known to frequent this area, but he currently has no known address in KCMO because he's from Texas.

It's not known what he was last wearing, but police said he's in need of medical care.

Anyone who sees Turk is asked to call 911.

