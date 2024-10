KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for help to find 27-year-old Jayshia Enyard.

She was last seen at The Oaks facility near 55th and Noland Road.

Police say she has significant medical issues and she is medication dependent.

She has been missing since 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you see her, call 911 or notified the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.