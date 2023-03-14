KCPD detectives ask public for assistance in solving 2022 homicide of father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the homicide investigation of a father who was killed at an apartment complex last year.

Samuel Zamudio Beltran was killed in a shooting on Feb. 10, 2022, at Willowind Apartments.

Beltran's family, who live outside of the United States, tell police that he "was a loving father who worked hard to provide a good life for them."

The family is asking anyone who knows information in the case to speak to KCPD detectives, or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case.