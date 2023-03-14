Watch Now
KCPD detectives ask public for assistance in solving 2022 homicide of father

Police are asking the public for assistance in solving the 2022 homicide of Samuel Zamudio Beltran.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 09:31:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the homicide investigation of a father who was killed at an apartment complex last year.

Samuel Zamudio Beltran was killed in a shooting on Feb. 10, 2022, at Willowind Apartments.

Beltran's family, who live outside of the United States, tell police that he "was a loving father who worked hard to provide a good life for them."

The family is asking anyone who knows information in the case to speak to KCPD detectives, or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

