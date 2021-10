KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a terminally ill missing woman.

Barbara J. Garza, 73, was last seen leaving her home Monday in a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

Garza, a Native American, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds, according to KCPD.

She requires daily medications.

Anyone with information about Garza or her whereabouts should call 911.