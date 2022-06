KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of the 14-year-old boy found near East 43rd Street and Bales Avenue.

The boy told police he was lost and unsure of his address or a contact number for his parents.

Within 30 minutes of alerting the media, KCPD said a parent was located.

Editor's note: After the boy was found, KSHB removed the police-provided photo, name and other identifying information as it was no longer necessary to be made public.

